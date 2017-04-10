What you missed in tech last week: Windows 10 flatlines, Amazon cracks down on Kodi

The top 10 stories from the past seven days

LAST WEEK, just days ahead of Microsoft's planned rollout of the Creators Update, it was revealed that Windows 10 has flatlined.

The firm's latest OS saw its market share climb just 0.17 per cent in March to claim 25.36 per cent of the desktop market. Meanwhile, however, Windows 8.x has dropped to 8.23 per cent (-0.29), and Windows 7 saw a one per cent jump to 49.42 per cent, putting it at its highest showing since June 2016.

Amazon also made headline last week after confirming its plans to stop selling Kodi-like media streamers. Not only that, but the firm has also promised to destroy retailers' inventory that it has in its warehouses.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

Windows 7 is gaining popularity as Windows 10 flatlines

But we could finally be seeing the end of Windows XP



Amazon bans some Kodi-like media players, will destroy all inventory

Crackdown sees streamers sent to the scrapyard

Project Scorpio shuns Ryzen in favour of 'evolved' AMD Jaguar CPU

Next-gen Xbox will also pack 12GB GDDR5 RAM and Polaris GPU

IoT startup borks customer's product after potty-mouthed review

A reminder that we don't own our IoT devices, really



Nvidia releases £1,160 Titan Xp graphics card with all 3,840 CUDA cores unlocked and a 384-bit memory bus

A monster in more ways than one



Apple dumps Brit chip maker in favour of homegrown graphics tech

Imagination Technologies hits back, says firm risks infringing its IP



Trump signs bill that destroys US internet privacy rules

ISPs can now legally share or sell customers' browsing histories

One in four Brits have a crush on Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant or Siri

Because FFS



Microsoft goes softly, softly on Windows 10 Creators Update privacy

It's not perfect, but it's getting better

Honor 8 Pro outdoes the Galaxy S8 with 4,000mAh battery and sub-£500 price tag

Bixby who?