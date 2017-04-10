What you missed in tech last week: Windows 10 flatlines, Amazon cracks down on Kodi
The top 10 stories from the past seven days
LAST WEEK, just days ahead of Microsoft's planned rollout of the Creators Update, it was revealed that Windows 10 has flatlined.
The firm's latest OS saw its market share climb just 0.17 per cent in March to claim 25.36 per cent of the desktop market. Meanwhile, however, Windows 8.x has dropped to 8.23 per cent (-0.29), and Windows 7 saw a one per cent jump to 49.42 per cent, putting it at its highest showing since June 2016.
Amazon also made headline last week after confirming its plans to stop selling Kodi-like media streamers. Not only that, but the firm has also promised to destroy retailers' inventory that it has in its warehouses.
We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ
Windows 7 is gaining popularity as Windows 10 flatlines
But we could finally be seeing the end of Windows XP
Amazon bans some Kodi-like media players, will destroy all inventory
Crackdown sees streamers sent to the scrapyard
Project Scorpio shuns Ryzen in favour of 'evolved' AMD Jaguar CPU
Next-gen Xbox will also pack 12GB GDDR5 RAM and Polaris GPU
IoT startup borks customer's product after potty-mouthed review
A reminder that we don't own our IoT devices, really
Nvidia releases £1,160 Titan Xp graphics card with all 3,840 CUDA cores unlocked and a 384-bit memory bus
A monster in more ways than one
Apple dumps Brit chip maker in favour of homegrown graphics tech
Imagination Technologies hits back, says firm risks infringing its IP
Trump signs bill that destroys US internet privacy rules
ISPs can now legally share or sell customers' browsing histories
One in four Brits have a crush on Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant or Siri
Because FFS
Microsoft goes softly, softly on Windows 10 Creators Update privacy
It's not perfect, but it's getting better
Honor 8 Pro outdoes the Galaxy S8 with 4,000mAh battery and sub-£500 price tag
Bixby who?
INQ Latest
Microsoft will open a Minecraft Marketplace and start printing Minecraft money
Because why keep a cow if you ain't gonna milk it?
AMD snaps up Nitero's VR IP ahead of imminent Radeon Vega launch
Acquisition sees firm setting its sights on rival Nvidia
DeepMind's AlphaGo AI to take on world's number one Go champ
Go? Again? Let's make it Hungry Hippos next time