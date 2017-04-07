YouTube yanks ads from channels with less than 10,000 views

GOOGLE-OWNED YouTube has announced that it will not serve ads on videos produced by channels with fewer than 10,000 total views.

The change to the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), which was first announced back in February ahead of its roll out this week, comes as the firm looks to crack down on content theft and fake accounts.

YouTube says that, by setting the threshold at 10,000, aspiring creators still have a good chance of entering their Partner Programme, while giving it enough time to determine the validity of a channel.

Once a channel has hit 10,000 views mark, YouTube will review their content and adherence to its policies and serve ads when the conditions are met.

"After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, we'll review their activity against our policies," wrote Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management at YouTube.

"If everything looks good, we'll bring this channel into YPP [YouTube Partner Program] and begin serving ads against their content. Together these new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to creators who are playing by the rules."

YouTube added that, in a few weeks, it will also be adding a review process for new creators who apply to be in the YouTube Partner Programme.

YouTube's crackdown on pinched content and fake accounts comes just weeks after a number of high-profile firms yanked their advertising from the website over concerns it was appearing alongside extremist and otherwise "inappropriate" content.

This came after an investigation found that after an investigation found that the likes of hate preachers were receiving £6 for every 1,000 views on a YouTube video, while Google is also lining its pockets.

The UK government was among the first to pull its advertising from the video platform, and was followed by the Guardian, Channel 4, HSBC, Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS and L'Oreal.