Google Updates: TV, fake news and Android Things

It's a big week for Google hardware in the UK. As well as Google Home and Google WiFi, there's also the beginnings of Android Wear 2.0 rolling out, first of all for LG watches, and Google Daydream gets a battery level indicator on-screen as well as notification toggles.

Google Maps is mounting a big crackdown on fake listings, which will see the "My Business" app front and centre of identifying who is real and who isn't, with 1 in 10 fake listings being for real businesses, claimed for by randoms.

YouTube has taken the dive into offering a full live TV service. YouTube TV has a presence from all the main networks and a big crock of cable channels as well, making it a viable IP alternative to cable and satellite. Initially, it will be available in LA, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Fledgeling programming language for IoT, Android Things, has added Bluetooth API and USB Support. At present, this is a further Developer Preview edition, but if you're looking to program something at the bleeding edge, the options are growing.

Now traditionally, Google does loads of hilarious April Fools jokes. So perhaps this would be a good time to go over them.

No.

It isn't.

We hate April Fools' Day.

So let's move on to fake news and the fact that Google News is rolling out its Fact Checker worldwide. It will allow you to check, when reading a story who made the claim, if it's true and what the counterpoint is. It only works on sites that opt-in to the Schema mark-up scheme, but while we expect Breitbart and Fox probably don't comply, they'd do well to think about it as it's likely to improve their Google rankings.

Finally, if you've never had the sheer bliss of watching the late Bob Ross paint, it really is one of life's most chilled out pleasures. But it was never like this. Here's how it looks through Google's notorious Dream Deep AI. Enjoy. Except you almost certainly won't. µ

Deeply Artificial Trees from artBoffin on Vimeo.