European roaming charges will be binned in June

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) has announced that EU roaming charges will be binned in June after proposed wholesale roaming price caps received final clearance from the European Parliament.

The fees, which were agreed by representatives from the European Council, European Parliament and the EC back in February, were given the thumbs up on Thursday. The wholesale charges have been capped at €0.032 per minute for voice calls, €0.01 per SMS and €7.70 per GB of data used, a figure that will eventually fall to €2.50 per GB in 2022.

"After nearly ten years, the EU is now putting a definitive end to the roaming anxiety that has plagued Europe since the beginning of the mobile era," said Brussels' digital single market vice-president Andrus Ansip.

"Exorbitant roaming prices were an anomaly in a continent where people move freely between countries. With the end of roaming charges for travellers, we will achieve a much more vibrant Digital Single Market.

"At last, people will be able to stop turning off their data or phones when they cross an EU border and this will have an immediate positive impact on the lives of Europeans."

Following the agreement, the EC has confirmed that EU roaming charges will come to an end on 15 June 2017.

While the UK remains part of the EU consumers will benefit from the reduced rates. However, once Britain formally leaves the EU as per the Brexit vote, consumers can no longer expect to be covered by the deal.

As such, they face the return of hefty bills when using their phones abroad, unless separate deals can be agreed between the UK government and the European Union. µ