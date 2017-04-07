Microsoft's Windows 10 Insider Programme opens its doors to biz users

MICROSOFT HAS OPENED its Insider program, the home of Windows beta testing, to biz users for the first time.

The new programme for businesses and IT professionals, first announced in February, allows users to download the latest Insider versions of Windows 10 with corporate accounts.

Apparently, this will flag feedback given by people in an organisation and combine it with others.

Microsoft explains: "We'll also help you deepen your connections with the IT Pro community, collect feedback within your organisation, and resolve blocking or critical issues to better support your organisation's needs sooner.

"Incorporating Insider Preview Builds into your deployment plans enables you to prepare your organisation for the next update of Windows 10, to deploy new services and tools more quickly, to help secure your applications, and to increase productivity and confidence in the stability of your environment."

The Insider Program has been a big success for Microsoft in gathering feedback and giving a (largely false) sense of empowerment to users, ahead of rolling out new editions of Windows, and more recently Office.

The forthcoming Creators Update for Windows 10 is already up and running for Windows Insiders, who have provided much-needed telemetry data and bug reporting, which has seen a drop in the number of borked updates and given Microsoft the tools not to make Windows 10 another turkey like Windows 8 and Windows Vista.

Users wishing to take part will need to use Azure Active Directory credentials to join the program via a dedicated portal.

Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update will be unleashed on Tuesday but may take several months to filter down to every machine entitled to the free update.

Then, two weeks later, Windows Vista, one of tech history's greatest own goals will finally be laid to rest as it reaches end of life. Microsoft has been cheating the end-of-life system for Windows 7 and 8 by declaring that certain chipsets are "incompatible" with versions of Windows before the current one. µ