Twitter sues Trump administration for demanding the identity of a critic

Twitter is the mouthpiece of the US's most hated president ever

TWITTER HAS bitten the hand that feeds it right-wing hate speech.

Twitter is the preferred communication method of America's annoying Orange-in-Chief Donald Trump, and has decided to sue the Trump administration after the social network was told to reveal the identity of an anti-government account.

The @ALT_USCIS profile was used to criticise Trump's controversial stance on immigration, claiming to be staffed by Citizen and Immigration Services staffer. Similar accounts for other "rogue" government department staff have so far not met with any action.

The government is using a loophole in the law designed to help customs officers obtain records of stolen merchandise, demonstrating that there is no front door, and the Trump regime is having to use dirty tricks.

Twitter has refused to disclose the ID of the rogue agent, explaining that it is, in its eyes, a matter of free speech.

"The rights of free speech afforded Twitter's users and Twitter itself under the First Amendment of the US Constitution include a right to disseminate such anonymous or pseudonymous political speech" said the micro-blogging service in its court documents filed in San Francisco this week, adding that the regime "may not compel Twitter to disclose information regarding the real identities of these users without first demonstrating that some criminal or civil offense has been committed".

The American Civil Liberties Union, which supports the action warned that this was, constitutionally, not cool.

"To unmask an anonymous speaker online, the government must have a strong justification. But in this case the government has given no reason at all, leading to concerns that it is simply trying to stifle dissent."

The identity of the people behind such accounts is closely guarded, because no one want to out themselves and lose their job.

Twitter adds: "permitting the CBP to pierce the pseudonym of the @ALT _UCCIS account would have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account in particular and on the many other 'alternative agency' accounts that have been created to voice dissent to government policies".

Trump has already shown his attitude to this after the National Parks Service had its Twitter account suspended for daring to question the size of the crowd at Trumps inauguration. Basically, it comes down to the fact that he can dish it out, but he can't take it. Again.

Trump and Twitter are on rocky turf after a pre-inauguration pow-wow with tech leaders saw the micro-blog snubbed, despite Trump's overuse of it. µ