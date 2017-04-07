Samsung outs souped-up Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

SAMSUNG HAS CONFIRMED that it'll offer a souped-up version of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but it's unlikely that you'll be able to buy one.

The special edition handset, which offers 50 per cent more RAM and twice as much storage as the bog standard model, will also ship with Samsung's DeX desktop docking station, which has been slapped with a $150 price tag in the US, thrown in for free.

Don't go cancelling your pre-order, though, as it looks as if the special edition Galaxy S8+ will only be made available in China and Korea.

While Samsung has yet to cough on pricing details, ET News reports that special edition Galaxy S8+ will fetch 1,155,000 won (around £820).

This isn't the only special edition Galaxy S8 that exists, as Microsoft, for some reason, is also offering its own customised version of the Samsung handset.

The Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition comes with the firm's Office, OneDrive and Cortana apps pre-loaded, but thankfully, it looks like it will only be made available in the US.

Microsoft confirmed the bizarre decision in a statement, saying: "A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to WiFi.

"This customisation ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more."

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were officially introduced on last week, and neither handset had many surprises in store.

The S8 packs a 5.8in QHD+ curved 'Infinity' display, or 6.2in on the Galaxy S8+, and Samsung is touting its latest flagship as the first smartphone to pack a 10nm processor. You'll also find Samsung's Bixby AI assistant pre-loaded (although not in the UK), a pressure-sensitive home button baked into the display, a 12MP DualPixel rear-facing camera and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Galaxy S8 is available to pre-order now priced at £689, while the bigger S8+ will set you back £779. µ