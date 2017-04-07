Nvidia releases £1,160 Titan Xp graphics card with all 3,840 CUDA cores unlocked and a 384-bit memory bus

NVIDIA HAS EMERGED, once again, to launch another ultra-powerful graphics card, dubbed the Titan Xp, which is essentially an update of 2016's Titan X.

Based on the company's latest Pascal architecture, which it's been lunching on for almost the past year, the Titan Xp can bought for a mere £1,159 direct from Nvidia, or $1,200 in colonial money.

The Titan Xp features a no-nonsense Pascal GP102 GPU, clocked at 1.582GHz, with all 3,840 of its CUDA cores unlocked and hot to trot.

Before today's announcement, only the Nvidia Quadro P6000 card incorporated the GP102 with all cores unlocked, but that costs more than four grand (£4,198.66, to be precise) and was intended for high-end workstations rather than 4K gamers looking for a few extra frames per second on Fall Out 4.

The Titan Xp comes with 12GB of GDDR5X RAM and a 384-bit memory bus capable of shifting 547.7GB per second.

The Titan Xp will almost certainly supplant the Titan X, which itself was viciously undercut by the GTX 1080 Ti, which offered similar performance for half the price.

The card supports DirectX 12, Vulkan API, OpenGL 4.5 and offers a maximum resolution of 7,680 by 4,320 at 60Hz. Overall, it should be around 10 per cent faster than the ‘old' Titan X and about seven per cent faster than the 1080Ti. It will, though, draw 250 watts and will require a PC with a recommended system power of 600 watts.

It's also a monster in the physical sense, coming in at 10.5in long - that's just under 27.5cm for anyone under the age of 40 or not American.

At the same time, Nvidia has also got round to dotting the Ts and crossing the Is on Pascal drivers for the Mac, which means that Apple will soon have an opportunity to start playing catch-up with virtual reality. Nvidia is promising the drivers this month.

It also comes as AMD is almost certainly about to release a slew of its next-generation Vega-based GPUs and graphics cards, intended to compete against Nvidia's finest. µ