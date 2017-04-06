Project Scorpio shuns Ryzen in favour of 'evolved' AMD Jaguar CPU

FULL SPECIFICATIONS for Microsoft's next-generation 'Project Scorpio' Xbox console have been revealed ahead of its full E3 unveiling, courtesy of Digital Foundry.

We already knew a few tidbits about the incoming PS4 Pro competitor, with Microsoft having confirmed that Project Scorpio will run at 6 teraflops, trumping the PS4 Pro's 4.2 teraflops. It also previously let slip that it will replace its 8GB of DDR3 RAM and 32MB of ESRAM with 12GB of GDDR5 memory.

Digital Foundry has now revealed everything you need to know about the graphical power of Microsoft's next console.

First up, it debunks speculation that Scorpio would feature an AMD Ryzen CPU. Instead, the new console will feature eight CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz, adding that "all signs point to the upclocked Jaguar cores: found inside the Xbox One. However, the new cores are said to be 31 per cent faster than those found inside Microsoft's last-gen console.

The in-depth report also reveals that Microsoft's custom GPU engine on Project Scorpio runs at an impressive 1172MHz, a big increase over both the Xbox One's 853MHz and the PS4 Pro's 911MHz.

Related: 5 reasons why Xbox One Project Scorpio is better than the PS4 Neo

Project Scorpio also features vapour-chamber cooling inside, a technology that's used on high-end PC gaming cards like the GTX 1080.

If you're wondering what that all means for real-world gaming, well, Digital Foundry has the deets.

"Performance is remarkable. We saw a Forza Motorsport demo running on the machine at native 4K and Xbox One equivalent settings, and it hit 60 frames per second with a substantial performance overhead - suggesting Scorpio will hit its native 4K target across a range of content, with power to spare to spend on other visual improvements," it writes.

"And while 4K is the target, Microsoft is paying attention to 1080p users, promising that all modes will be available to them."

Microsoft's Project Scorpio console will also come with an internal power supply, a 4K Blu-ray drive and a 1TB, 2.5in hard drive. It will also support Dolby Atmos and a proprietary format called HRTF, developed by the Microsoft Hololens team.

The final design of Project Scorpio will be revealed at E3 this June. There's no word on how much it'll cost yet, but Digital Foundry is expecting a $499 price tag. µ