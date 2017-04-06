Samsung must pay rival Huawei £9.3m for patent infringement

A CHINESE COURT has ordered Samsung to pay Huawei 80 million yuan (around £9.3m) in damages for patent infringement.

Huawei is having an up and down day. Earlier we reported that the firm could face a smartphone sales ban in the UK if it refuses to pay 4G licensing fees to Unwired Planet, but now Reuters is reporting that the firm has won a patent battle against rival Samsung.

The Quanzhou Intermediary Court in China this week ruled that Samsung must hand over damages to Samsung for the "unlicensed use of fourth-generation (4G) cellular communications technology, operating systems and user interface software in Samsung phones," including the Galaxy S7.

"Huawei notes the court's decision in this case," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Huawei believes that respecting and protecting the intellectual property of others enables all companies to make a return on our R&D investments. We maintain that respect for intellectual property promotes innovation and healthy, sustained growth in the industry."

Samsung said that it will review the court's decision before it decides its response.

"Over many years, Samsung Electronics has pioneered the development of innovative mobile technologies through continuous investment in R&D to provide consumers with a wide selection of innovative products," a Samsung spokesperson said. "We will thoroughly review the court's decision and determine appropriate responses."

Samsung could be forced to hand over more than £9.3bn to its rival phone maker, as Huawei has filed patent infringement lawsuits against the company in both China and the United States, alleging the company is infringing on several of its smartphone patents.

Huawei has specifically sued more than 20 smartphone and tablet models Samsung has been selling worldwide and is seeking $12.7bn in damages for over 30 million of products Samsung sold

Samsung has countersued, though, and is alleging that Huawei's Honor and Mate 8 handsets unlawfully employed some of its smartphone patents. µ