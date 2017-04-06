Google takes on Amazon as Google Home and WiFi arrive in the UK

GOOGLE'S LATEST HARDWARE has hit the UK today with both Google Home and Google WiFi going on general sale.

Google Home, which launched in the US last year, is the company's answer to Amazon Echo with Google Assistant, already available on Pixel phones, taking the place of Alexa.

Google Home already has a number of smart home integrations and most notably acts as a voice control for Android TV and Chromecast devices. At launch, the company has deals with a large number of UK media outlets for news and information, as well as smart home companies including LIFX and Philips Hue, as well as its own Nest security products.

Other companies such as Energenie and TaDo have already committed to compatibility through IFTTT, with native compatibility to follow.

Google WiFi is the company's take on the "whole home WiFi" concept based on mesh networked beacons in different parts of the house which are designed to make black spots a thing of the past.

All devices offer dual-band 802.11ac wifi and the Home device offers a range of bases in different colours and finishes designed to make it blend in with any environs.

Amazon has mounted a slight spoiler move, with the announcement of Alexa rollout on all Amazon Fire TV devices.

But while Amazon has the advantage of a hefty head start, Google Assistant meshes in with a massive ecosystem of Google products, and the world's most popular operating system, meaning that catch-up is inevitable and it's game on.

Google Home is available from Google direct, and in store at Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Maplin for £129. Extra bases are £18 for fabric and £36 for metal.

Google WiFi is available from the same outlets for £129 for a single unit or £229 for a 2-pack. This is significantly more than the US pricing of $229 (£240) for three, but that's Brexit for you. µ