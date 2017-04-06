UK High Court could slap Huawei with smartphone sales ban

Huawei could be banned from selling smartphones in the UK

A HIGH COURT RULING could see Huawei banned from selling smartphones in the UK.

Huawei has been tangled in a three-year legal battle with California-based patent owner Unwired Planet, over royalty payments related to 4G technologies used in its devices.

Huawei had sought to only license any patents that are applicable to the UK and argued that Unwired was in breach of copyright law by not allowing such a deal.

On Wednesday, the High Court of England and Wales ruled that the Chinese firm should pay Unwired a global licence fee for the patents, dismissing Huawei's claims that payments should only be made in the UK and ruling that Unwired Planet is not in breach of copyright law and can licence on a global basis.

Mr Justice Birss ruled that royalties on global sales would be "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory" (FRAND) and proposed a rate of between 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent of handset sales.

"Simply stated, the main dispute to be resolved is about whether and to what extent various terms on offer are or would be FRAND," Birss said

"A UK portfolio licence is not FRAND. The FRAND licence between Unwired Planet and Huawei is a worldwide licence."

This is far lower than the rates that Unwired was demanding, which has gone down well with Huawei.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement: "We welcome the decision by the Court that Unwired Planet's royalty rate demands have been found to be unreasonable.

"Huawei is still evaluating the decision as well as its possible next steps. Huawei does not believe that this decision will adversely affect its global business operations."

EIP Legal, which represents Unwired Planet, suggested that Huawei probably shouldn't be feeling too cocky as it still faces the prospect of a smartphone sales ban in the UK.