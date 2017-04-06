Apple sued over iPhone-borking 'Error 53' software update, again

AN AUSSIE WATCHDOG is suing Apple for refusing to fix iPhones that were bricked by its device-borking 'Error 53' update.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has taken Apple to Federal Court, alleging that the firm breached consumer law by telling customers who had suffered "error 53" borkage that it didn't have to fix their device if it had been earlier repaired by a third party.

The dodgy software update first made headlines in February last year, when it emerged that iPhone 6 and 6S devices that have been repaired by a non-Apple technician were throwing up the 'Error 53' message and subsequently became an overpriced brick.

"This security measure is necessary to protect your device and prevent a fraudulent Touch ID sensor being used," an Apple spokesperson said at the time. "If a customer encounters Error 53, we encourage them to contact Apple Support."

Apple, who failed to warn customers that the update was coming, also failed to do anything about it, and told those affected that their only option was to buy a new phone.

The ACCC said in its lawsuit this week that Australian consumers were, by law, were entitled to a free repair if a product was not of acceptable quality or fit for purpose.

"Consumer guarantees are not extinguished simply because a consumer has goods repaired by a third party, that is the essential issue here, and for Apple to suggest otherwise is, we allege, misleading and deceptive conduct," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

The ACCC also accused Apple extending its monopoly over the iPhone ecosystem by forcing customers to use its higher-priced repair service.

"It not only impacts those consumers but can dissuade other customers from making informed choices about their repair options including where they may be offered at lower cost than the manufacturer," Sims added.

As well as fines, the ACCC said it was seeking injunctions, declarations, compliance programme orders, corrective notices, and costs.

This isn't the first time Apple has faced legal action over Error 53. Last year a class action was launched in the US, but this was later thrown out because the plaintiffs "lack[ed] standing to pursue injunctive relief" and could not provide sufficient evidence that they had suffered permanent data loss.

Apple might find itself in legal trouble here in the UK, too. London-based barrister Richard Colbey said last year that Error 53 could be viewed as an offence under the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

"It is hard to see how something which ceases to work in this way could be said to be of reasonable quality, one of the determinants of which is durability," he said.

"The law states: 'A person who without lawful excuse destroys or damages any property belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage any such property or being reckless as to whether any such property would be destroyed or damaged shall be guilty of an offence.'" µ