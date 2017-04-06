Facebook will use AI 'photo matching' to help combat revenge porn

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is cracking down on so-called revenge porn and is using artificial intelligence (AI) to help it.

The company announced on Wednesday that it's launching a number of tools to tackle revenge porn across its online properties, including Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on, er, Facebook: "We're focused on building a community that keeps people safe. That means building technology and AI tools to prevent harm.

"Today we're rolling out new tools to prevent 'revenge porn' from being shared on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

"Revenge porn is any intimate photo shared without permission. It's wrong, it's hurtful, and if you report it to us, we will now use AI and image recognition to prevent it from being shared across all of our platforms."

Zuckerberg's post doesn't explain exactly how the new tools will work, though, and a more detailed post from Antigone Davis, head of global safety at Facebook, reveals that someone still has to report that intimate images were shared.

Following this, representatives from Facebook's Community Operations team will review the image and remove it if it violates our Community Standards. Davis notes that, in most cases, these 'specially trained' humans will also disable the account for sharing intimate images without permission.

It's only then that "photo-matching technologies kick into action to "help thwart further attempts to share the image on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram."

Davis added: "These tools, developed in partnership with safety experts, are one example of the potential technology has to help keep people safe. Facebook is in a unique position to prevent harm, one of our five areas of focus as we help build a global community."

The company worked with the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Center for Social Research, the Revenge Porn Helpline in the UK and the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative to develop the tools. It also consulted over 150 other online safety organisations and experts across the globe over the past year for feedback on the system.

The launch of these new tools comes just weeks after it was revealed that active-duty and retired US Marines were sharing nude and private pictures of thousands of female service members in a private Facebook group. µ