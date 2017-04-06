Amazon's new Fire TV Stick starts shipping as Alexa rolls out to all

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick starts shipping as Alexa is made available to all

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon has started selling something else in the UK: its first Fire TV Stick to bring Alexa onboard.

The new quad-core Amazon Fire TV Stick, announced in the US last year, is said to be 30 per cent faster than its predecessor. The revised version also boasts the new UI downloaded to some existing boxes which is ergonomically more like Netflix.

The main selling point, though, is that the new Fire TV Stick is the first to integrate Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. As well as voice commands for Alexa, the system can also cope with video related requests such as "find Carrie Fisher movies" or "skip back ten minutes" by voice.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, the company's flagship Alexa devices, have been a huge hit since their arrival last year and so adding Fire TV to the range is a logical next step.

802.11ac wireless is augmented by Amazon's ‘Advanced Streaming and Prediction' (ASAP) feature which offers buffer free streaming and ‘High-Efficiency Video Codec' (HEVC) which offers 1080p pictures over a wider range of internet connections.

Amazon also announced on Thursday that Alexa will be rolling out to all Fire TV devices in the UK. Those without Amazon's newfangled voice remote will be able to use Amazon's TV app for iOS and Android to access the voice assistant.