Amazon will refund parents whose kids purchased in-app crap

EVERYTHING SELLER and in-app purchase pocketer Amazon has agreed to throw $70m (£56m) at parents whose children made in-app purchases without their permission.

Amazon was found guilty of illegally charging for in-app purchases back in April 2016, and this week dropped its appeal and agreed to pay cash back to punters who feel they have been done over. In turn, the FTC has agreed to end its three-year legal tussle with the firm.

In last year's ruling, which came after complaints of kids racking up hundreds of dollars worth of in-app purchases, a US federal judge said that Amazon did not properly inform users of its Amazon App Store about the chance of 'free' things coming with hidden paid-for things inside them, nor did it provide password requirements to prevent unwanted charges.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimates that parents were charged upwards of $70 million between November 2011 and May 2016. Those affected could be eligible for refunds, and the FTC said that Amazon's refund programme will kick off "soon."

Details of the programme will be announced in the coming weeks, and it's not yet clear if punters in the UK and Europe will also be eligible for cash back from Amazon.

Thomas B. Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said: "This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies: you must get customers' consent before you charge them.

"Consumers affected by Amazon's practices can now be compensated for charges they didn't expect or authorise."

Amazon has yet to comment on the ruling.

Back in 2014, Apple and Google have also settled similar cases over in-app purchases with the FTC, which resulted in a combined $51m in refunds to customers. µ