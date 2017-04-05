M to the O to the T to the O to the... Motorola just made a rap video, sigh

This may have been the rapper on the track. We don't know for sure.

MOTOROLA HAS become the latest smartphone brand to humiliate itself with some seriously unphat beats.

The one-minute lyric video, which features an urban hippety-hopper talking about the history of Motorola, is a regrettable side-effect of parent company Lenovo deciding that it wasn't going to kill the brand after all, following a year of products branded as "Moto by Lenovo".

But no, the people spoke and Motorola was restored, and now it's hippety-hopping in your direction Moto-mofos.

The rap entitled "Hello Moto, Hello Innovation - A Motorola Rap" chronicles the company's early detractors being forced to bow down at the altar of Moto when, in 1973, they made the first mobile phone call.

Aficionados of the hippety-hop will note that our anonymous rapper rhymes "cell-phone" with "cell-phone", which rather detracts from the point of rapping.

Finishing on the "Different is Better" mantra of the current range, eagle-eyed endurers of the clip have spotted what looks suspiciously like the rumoured 2017 version of the Moto X (one of our favourite phones of the last few years) and a couple of unannounced Moto Mods for the Moto Z range are in shot. The fifth-generation Moto G5, which continues to have rave reviews for a phone in its price bracket, also features in the video.

Comments on the rap have been mixed, ranging from "this is awful" to "I love Moto" with one sagely pointing out that now that Lenovo has opted to keep the brand alive, they need to walk the walk, and ensure that it isn't left to wither but rather is given the same importance as the parent brand. Plus there's one guy who wants an extended mix. He's probably in the minority there.

Motorola is far from the first company to make a bad noise to promote their smartphones. In 2015, HTC served a series of disses towards Samsung and Apple in the form of a hippety-hop, and hasn't had a hit phone since. Discuss. µ