Apple 'sorry' for bin-like Mac Pro, promises an upgrade is coming

APPLE HAS ADMITTED that it got it wrong with the bin-like Mac Pro and has promised that a "rethought" upgrade is on the way.

The latest Mac Pro was unveiled back in 2013, with Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, saying during the products' unveiling "can't innovate anymore, my ass".

However, the bucket-like PC, which the firm at the time touted as the "most-radical Mac ever", didn't receive a great reception, with many bemoaning its outdated technology and un-upgradable design, and since many have complained about the fact that it hasn't been upgraded in four years.

In an un-Apple-like move, the firm has said "sorry" for the lack of attention its given to the Mac Pro and has said that it's working on a replacement.

"If we've had a pause in upgrades and updates, we're sorry for that — what happened with the Mac Pro — and we're going to come out with something great to replace it," Schiller said at an event attended by Buzzfeed. The INQUIRER, naturally, wasn't invited.

Schiller added that the firm is "completely rethinking" the Mac Pro, which is probably a good thing, especially for professionals that aren't fans of computers that look like bins, and said that it will be launched alongside a separate pro display.

We won't be seeing these products any time soon, though, with Schiller noting: "You won't see any of these products this year."

Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, has also apologised for the Mac Pro, and we assume also had a near death experience.

He admitted that the firm "designed ourselves into a bit of a corner, adding: "We wanted to do something bold and different. What we didn't appreciate completely at the time was how we had so tailored that design to a specific vision that in the future we would find ourselves a bit boxed in — into a circular shape."

Until we see the new Mac Pro, Apple has given the 2013 model a minor spec boost. For £2,999 you can get a model with a quad-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, while £3,999 will bag you a six-core Xeon E5 and 16GB RAM. µ