Trump signs bill that destroys US internet privacy rules

ORANGE MAN AND SOMEHOW PRESIDENT Donald Trump has signed the bill that will allow ISPs to share or sell customers' browsing history for advertising purposes.

Last week, the Republican House of Representatives passed a resolution which overturns a rule laid down by the FCC during the Obama administration that meant that users had to give their permission before such data was used by third-parties and any breach would be reported as a hack.

President Trump signed the bill on Monday, which means while many ISPs say they will not sell respect customers privacy and won't flag their browsing history and other personal data, they can now do so under the new rules. Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast will no longer be obligated to obtain consent before selling and sharing data, and they don't have to notify customers about what kind of data they collect.

Privacy campaigns have been quick to speak out against the bill, and Fight for the Future has called out Trump's irony for complaining about alleged violations of his own privacy while destroying the online privacy rights of US citizens.

"Donald Trump said he was going to drain the swamp, but it didn't take long for the swamp to drain him," Evan Greer, campaign director of Fight for the Future.

"The only people in the United States who want less Internet privacy are CEOs and lobbyists for giant telecom companies who want to rake in money by spying on all of us and selling the private details of our lives to marketing companies.

"It's deeply ironic that President Trump is expressing outrage about alleged violations of his own privacy while signing legislation that will dramatically expand government surveillance of all Americans," she added, "President Trump has misjudged his base on this issue. No one wants their Internet Service Provider to sell their information without their permission."

There's one winner of this privacy-destroying bill, though, and that's VPN providers.

NordVPN said it has already seen an 86 per cent spike in enquiries. CMO Marty P. Kamden explains: "Such spikes in user interest in VPNs are not unusual - whenever a government announces increase in surveillance, people turn to privacy tools. We saw similar spikes back in November when UK passed the law dubbed ‘The Snoopers Charter' or after the revelation about CIA surveillance by the Wikileaks.

"We are worried about the global tendency to invade Internet users' privacy, and we are glad we can offer a reliable tool that helps people keep their information private.

"We want to stress that privacy tools are needed every day, not only during such moments - to protect yourself from ever-growing online security threats and increasing surveillance." µ