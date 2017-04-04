The Svakom Siime Eye endoscopic digital dildo is stuffed with security issues

A DIGITAL SEX TOY called the Siime Eye has a camera that goes you know where and can be exploited to share images of you know what without the permission of the rest of the body.

Try if you can not to read the name of the thing as the Slime Eye, and then try if you want, to imagine a scenario where you would want to take it and shove it right up yourself. It has a camera in it and is shaped like a wang, so you can work out the point and the purpose. In case you cannot, here is how the manufacturer introduces it:

"The Siime Eye has 4 small LED lights that surround the rim of the built-in camera lens at the tip. The massager can be wirelessly connected by installing an app on your computer or mobile phone, it can display what the camera is seeing and allows you the option of saving pictures or video on to your computer or mobile phone. The app allows you full control over the video recording and photograph functions," it says under a YouTube promotion of its services.

"The Siime Eye's maximum wireless distance is up to 30 Meters (100 Feet) and the SIIME Eye can connect to more than one mobile phone or computer simultaneously to give you more flexibility however you wish to use the Siime Eye. Finally, the SIIME Eye has 6 vibration modes, is 100 per cent waterproof and its sleek design and size will surely help you enact all your fantasies."

Putting aside its presumptiveness with the last statement, we have more issues with the digi-dong and those are all security related. A security company called PenTest Partners has put the dong to the test and found it lacking, unlike some of the other reviews we read of the device, most of which were very effusive.

PenTests review found something that many of the others did not, and that is a WiFi access point, a hidden functionality to connect itself to Skype, and an ability to send images over email.

"It is a pretty normal, slightly awkwardly-shaped vibrator with a camera in the end. It costs $250. But, more relevant than the novelty/enjoyment value of the product and its price, is what it's running, how we hacked it, and why it's an interesting case of another IoT device produced without much care or attention," said PenTest.

Some parts of the wang are not ideal, for example the default password is 88888888, but PenTest says that what the app does is limited, and lets users, or the used, view the live video stream, take pictures or videos and save them to a device.

Oh shit, it can also send them to other people's devices and could well up being viewed out of context by complete strangers with their trousers where their socks should be. With a little tinkering, not that kind of tinkering, PenTest was able to exploit dildo code and find dildo users on a world map. That is not ideal for users.

The researchers have made a video in which a chap waves the wang around and explains it all. You will probably get more out of that than you would me thinking of new ways to says ‘wang'.

Anyway, no one at PenTest is recommending that you buy the plastic penetration tester, but does recommend that if you really must, or have one already invested in you, then you ought to change the default passwords and stuff. µ