Nintendo Switch users complain that the console is warping when docked

THE NINTENDO SWITCH HAS ALREADY had its fair share of problems and now another has surfaced: warping.

Reddit user _NSR was the first to complain about the issue, having posted an image of their Nintendo Switch that appears to show a clear bend in the middle. They claim that it "started to warp while in docked mode", likely because the console is getting too warm and hopefully not because the battery is expanding.

_NSR, who has spent around 50 hours playing on the Switch, said: "Luckily it hasn't affected the way that it plays. The lack of disc drive is definitely a good thing here.

"I'm wondering if it being docked is the problem though, most of my time has been on the dock, and it has to work harder to output to a larger screen."

Since this initial complaint, others have been quick to moan that their £300 console is also showing signs of warping.

Reddit user Magnaha23 said: "I actually checked my switch after seeing this. It's starting to do the exact same thing just not as bad as yours yet," he posted.

Another user, Big_Beers, added: "Oh shit, this is a real thing. I just checked mine and it is bent the same way. The QC is becoming a disappointment."