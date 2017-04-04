Google tells us that Google's research proves that Google is cool to youngsters

GOOGLE HAS commissioned some suspiciously complimentary research into what millennials think of brands.

"It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool" is a report produced by Google. The word "lit" is apparently teen parlance for something being at the top quotient of excellence. It also means being stoned off your box, so well done Google for that one before we've even got past the cover.

"It's Lit" informs us that ‘Generation Z', and more specifically those born between Britpop and electroclash, are the audience that we need to be paying attention to and so Google has helpfully offered up the brands that those guys think are "cool".

The most popular social media platform is Snapchat with 56.4 per cent of users - but miraculously, Google+ (which is still a thing, just) clocks in at 42.2 per cent, ahead of Twitter at 35.4 per cent, which rather suggests that the whole thing is Hundo P Sus Boots.

To be absolutely fair, in the battle of the smartphone platforms, iOS beats Android 42.3 to 41.3 (with Windows at 3.1, all of which is Kevin we assume).

Most mentioned cool celebrities (if this all seems irrelevant, we're just trying to give you context, stay with it) included Ariana Grande, which is also our favourite coffee order, Emma Watson (the internet's malware poster girl) and Chance The Rapper. Clothes? Jordan, Converse and Vans (plus ca change, eh?).

You're getting the idea now. Most popular game "Ledgend (sic) of Zelda". Come on Google. You're better than that. Next ,you'll be telling us your own products are the most popular.

Coolest brands? Well, YouTube tops the list, with Google at 3 and Chrome at 10. Sorry? Chrome? REALLY? Yet neither iPhone nor Android makes the cut?

Yes, Apple doesn't make the list. In fact the fact that Oreo is at number 5, and that's a type of biscuit makes it even sweeter that Microsoft doesn't make the list either (Xbox does though, and ahead of PlayStation).

"To teens, Google means having all the information you could ever need at your fingertips, which is remarkable. Teens also think Google is cool because it is popular (search engine), innovative (self driving cars, glass) creative (Google Doodles and easter eggs) and has good values."

(says Google).

(we're obliged to say that Google took its data from YouGov surveys that are fully credited in the back of the brochure but, really… we're not that much older - are we so out of touch with what's book? Course Generation Z wouldn't understand "book" - it's slang from another age of tech.)

