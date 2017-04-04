DDR5 RAM is coming next year and will be twice as fast as DDR4

THE JOINT ELECTRONIC DEVICES ENGINEERING COUNCIL (JEDEC) has announced that DDR5 RAM will arrive in 2018, barely four years after DDR4 hit the streets.

JEDEC said that work has already started on the DDR5 standard and claims it will offer double the bandwidth and density of DDR4, as well as "delivering improved channel efficiency".

Work on the standard, said JEDEC, is "moving forward rapidly" and is on track to be ready by 2018. In comparison, DDR4 turned up in 2014, seven years after the arrival fo DDR3 in 2007.

JEDEC also said that work has also started on a memory chip standard: NVDIMM-P. VDIMM modules are non-volatile, which means it should able to retain data when electrical power is removed due to crashes, shutdown or sudden, unexpected power loss.

The official JEDEC line on NVDIMM is: "Hybrid DIMM technologies such as JEDEC NVDIMM-P will enable new memory solutions optimised for cost, power usage and performance. Adding to the existing NVDIMM-N JEDEC standards, NVDIMM-P will be a new high capacity persistent memory module for computing systems."

This could present a sea-change for current hardware, improving the reliability, endurance and shelf-life of SSD, as well as allowing more options for hardware and software security measures.

Mian Quddus, chariman of the JEDEC board of directors, said: "Work on both standards is progressing quickly, and we invite all interested engineers worldwide to visit the JEDEC website for more information about JEDEC membership and participation in JEDEC standards-setting activities."

There's no need to bin your new Kaby Lake or Ryzen system using DDR4 memory, though. JEDEC won't publish the DDR5 standard until sometime next year, and after that it will take some time for hardware makers to adopt it on their platforms. µ