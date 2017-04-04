Google launches PAX alliance to help tackle Android patent trolls

GOOGLE HAS LAUNCHED a patent alliance in a bid to stop trolls targeting its Android platform.

Android, which is now more popular than Microsoft's Windows OS worldwide, has long been the target of patent litigation. Most famously, Oracle took Google to court over claims that the firm used Java APIs to build Android and demanded as much as $9.3bn in compensation, but, thankfully, it lost the case.

With 4,000 Android-powered devices launched last year alone, Google is stepping up to do something about these never-ending legal tussles and this week announced the launch of PAX.

PAX, which somehow stands for 'Android Networked Cross-License Agreement', is a community license that "covers Android and Google Applications preinstalled on devices that meet Android's compatibility requirements."

This means that members will grant licenses to one another without charging them any royalties, "thereby promoting patent peace within the Android ecosystem."

Google does not go into any further details about what sort of patents are covered by the initiative, but it PAX appears to revolve more around the software side of the business, likely meaning that, hardware patents will remain subject to the usual patent rules, royalties, and disputes.

PAX is free and open to all, and members currently include Google, Samsung, LG, Foxconn, HMD Global, HTC, Coolpad, BQ, and Allview. Combined, these firms hold 23,000 patents in total.

"In the world of intellectual property, patent peace often coincides with innovation and healthy competition that benefit consumers," Google said in a blog post.

"This community-driven clearinghouse [of patent licenses], developed together with our Android partners, ensures that innovation and consumer choice—not patent threats—will continue to be key drivers of our Android ecosystem."

This isn't Google's only effort to try and encourage patent piece. The firm previously launched the LOT Network and the Open Patent Non-assertion Pledge, and it's participating member in initiatives such as the Open Invention Network. µ