iPhone 8 production nears as Apple 'orders 70 million bendable OLED displays from Samsung'

The iPhone 8 will look like this, maybe

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY put rivalry aside and ordered 70 million bendable OLED displays from Samsung, as it prepares to start production of the iPhone 8.

That's according to Nikkei Asian Review, which claims to have heard about the order from 'supply chain sources'. Analyst David Hsieh has backed up the claims, adding that Samsung could ramp up production and make as many as 95 million displays in order to meet demand for Apple's next flagship smartphone.

"Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations," he said.

Hsieh also claims that Samsung will be the only supplier of OLED screens to Apple as no one else can match their advanced display tech.

A curved OLED display is expected to be one of the main features of Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone 8, which some are claiming will launch as the iPhone Edition. It's expected to launch alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, which are expected to feature existing liquid crystal display technology without curved screens.

Nikkei is also adding weight to the rumours that the iPhone 8 will be the first Apple smartphone to feature 3D face scanning technology. It also claims that the iPhone 8 will dump the traditional home button, which will remain on the lesser-spec iPhone 7S and 7S Plus handsets.

Separate reports also claim that the iPhone 8 will feature an unusual vertical dual camera set up on its rear in order to facilitate "better depth of field when the device is used horizontally within an AR/VR headset".

This will come at a cost, though, as the iPhone 8 is also rumoured to be could be the first Apple smartphone to smash the $1,000 barrier. µ