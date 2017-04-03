Amazon bans some Kodi-like media players, will destroy all inventory

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon is drawing a line under the sale of the kind of devices that do what it's Firesticks do, but better, and will not allow the sale of manipulated Kodi-like streamers.

Not only will it not sell the the things anymore, but Amazon has also promised to destroy retailers' inventory that it has in its warehouses. This is a firey and firm response to a proposed piracy problem posed by boxes that are not Firesticks, and Amazon is not effing about here.

"Products offered for sale on Amazon should not promote, suggest the facilitation of, or actively enable the infringement of or unauthorised access to digital media or other protected content. Any streaming media player or other device that violates this policy is prohibited from sale on Amazon," it says from an ivory tower that has spent a lot of money on The Man in the High Castle.

"It is your responsibility to source and sell products that do not promote, promise the facilitation of, or actively enable the infringement of or unauthorised access to digital media or other protected content. If you sell these products, we may immediately suspend or terminate your selling privileges and destroy inventory in our fulfilment centres without reimbursement.

"In addition, if we determine that your account has been used to engage in fraud or other illegal activity, remittances and payments may be withheld or forfeited".

These are just one of loads of electronic devices that Amazon.com will not sell. For example, you would be better off going to an auction site if you wanted laser gloves, GPS blockers, or "any cell phone that was originally locked to a cell phone carrier and has been manually unlocked to work with other carriers (such as jailbroken iPhones, unlock codes for Blackberry)."

We wish everyone all the best with the last one because they could do with all the positive feedback that they need. Laser gloves sound cool so now it is almost as if we must have a pair for ourselves, but GPS blockers are probably best left for sale in places where they are appropriate to sell.

The best people to comment on this, probably, are Irdeto, an outfit that makes is money by stamping on piracy and anything that smells like piracy.

"Pirates have adapted. They now use generic phrases in their ads on e-commerce sites e.g. fully loaded, to avoid being caught using legal rights owners' logos or listing what content is available," writes that firm on its blog.

"Amazon's new policy makes it explicit that promoting, facilitating and enabling infringing or unauthorised access to copyright content is prohibited from sale on Amazon. This first of its kind preventative measure aims to minimise the pirates promotional reach." µ