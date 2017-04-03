Amazon, Apple, Google and WD in multi-billion dollar battle for Toshiba's chip biz

THERE'S A nuclear war breaking out, but not in the way you think.

Ever since Toshiba admitted that its nuclear division had royally screwed the company, it has been eyeing up the sale of the chip division in order to stay afloat. After voting shareholders agreed on Thursday, then the offers got atomic.

Several major players, including Apple, Amazon and Google, are said to be in a bidding war for the prize of a "business in a box" in a growing market. The stakes are high. Not only is Toshiba a NAND chip player, but it also co-owns a foundry in Japan with Sandisk, a division of WD, giving it access to some of the most advanced fabbing facilities in the world.

The company needs at least $9bn to sure up the company after the atom-splitting buffoonary and it could well be that it gets its wish.

Nikkei reported on Friday that Broadcom had teamed up with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners to offer 2 trillion yen ($18bn) for the department.

WD appears to be looking at making an offer to buy the division, giving it full control of the fab plant as well, while rivals Micron and SK Hynix have both declared an interest.

Shares in Toshiba have taken another tumble on Monday after it was revealed that it was likely to postpone its quarterly report for a third time after auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata raised more questions about the year's earnings.

Toshiba has, so far, denied that it will be making any postponement and plans to release the figures by the 11 April, as things stand, but the rumours just won't shift.

Toshiba's nuclear ambitions were scuppered by the bankruptcy of partners at Westinghouse Electric, but the company needs to keep running as it still builds and runs many of Japan's nuclear facilities and is involved in the clean-up at Fukushima. Failure is not an option. µ