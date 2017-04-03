Microsoft concedes CodePlex is done, endorses Github for open source projects

MICROSOFT HAS confirmed that it is to close its CodePlex open source hosting site at the end of the year, after throwing in the towel and acknowledging that Github is the way to go.

CodePlex has been available since 2006, as Microsoft attempted to make a name for itself as an open source provider, something it continues to this day with the likes of the .Net Foundation, but on this one, they've thrown in the towel.

Brian Harry, Microsoft's VP of Cloud Developer Services, explained: "Over the years, we've seen a lot of amazing options come and go, but at this point, Github is the de facto place for open source sharing and most open source projects have migrated there."

"Over the past few years, we've watched many CodePlex projects migrate. During the same period, we've had to address several issues, including a spam epidemic over several months in 2015, as spammers sought to take advantage of the CodePlex.com domain to boost their illicit activities. We've also seen a substantial decrease in usage: as of this writing, less than 350 projects saw a source code commit in the last 30 days."

Related: Google bigs up its open source credentials with dedicated project showcase website

At its peak, Codeplex was rocking 28,000-odd projects, but with even Microsoft itself using Github already, there are just 350 projects left on Codeplex now.

Nevertheless, it will still make life as easy as possible for the hangers on. No new projects can be started as of now, but the site will remain operational until October when it will become read-only for the final two months.

During that time, account holders will be able to download an archive of their projects. Soon the company will release a migration tool, and in the meantime has provided instructions for switching to Github manually as well as an "I've moved" redirection page.

The final shutdown will take place on 15 December, though Harry adds: "There isn't currently any plan to have an end date for the archive." µ