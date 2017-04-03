INQSport: Robot Wars series 9 episode 5 review

IT'S HARD to know where to start with this episode. Sufficed to say, as usual, if you haven't seen it there will be spoilers, but equally, if you haven't seen it, reading this won't ruin seeing the carnival of carnage in the flesh. Damn, this show gets better every week.

There were a couple of times last night where we found ourselves wondering what exactly a cluster bot is, for the purposes of robot fighting. After all, isn't it just two robots?

Apparently, the rules are that they enter the arena as one, but split into two or more, and as long as the total weight doesn't exceed the limit, and that 60 per cent of the robots total mass is still mobile at the end of the bout, then it's allowed. So we hope that clears that up.

Clusterbots, of which we saw two last night, are becoming a mainstay of new-era Robot Wars in a way that was a lot riskier in the old days, thanks to advances in technology which means that the radio frequencies don't get mashed up by competing signals. Hooray for Bluetooth! Possibly...

And with that, we salute, in particular, Crackers n' Smash, both for doing incredibly well against the top seeds, but also for making the pit announcer have to add gravitas to the word ‘n'.

Also a special mention of the holy grail - an all girl team! Team Ms Nightshade came up with something different to anything we've really seen before, a sort of conical flapping starfish thing with spikes which would be deadly if it was stronger and more agile, if only because it would leave other Roboteers going "WTF?".

But of course, all this was a sideshow to the real battle tonight - series 8 winner and runner-up Apollo and Carbide back for some ‘venge.

Both teams are known not only for having kick-ass robots, but a love of showmanship too, and although they're pitched as "deadly rivals" by the show, the respect they have for each other is almost touching, as well as the fun they clearly have.

The upgraded Apollo failed at its side project of flipping Sir Killalot, the only house robot that it failed to take out last season, and Killalot held a grudge.

Meanwhile Carbide, who was so close last season has made an even more terrifying death-hum spinner weapon which, when running at full speed, was relentless. Robot after robot sustained serious damage, and even Apollo had its flipper knocked out of alignment to the point that, when they met head to head in the final, it just wasn't up to the task.

Carbide looks unstoppable.

So next week is the final, and there's one place to be filled by a wildcard runner-up. Will the judges go for the crowd pleaser and bring Apollo back? Or will they go for an even wilder wildcard, like Ironside 3, for example, who outclassed everyone else in their heat. And besides, even if they do, can anyone beat Carbide? We'll be very surprised. µ