BlackBerry-branded appliances and IoT devices might soon be a thing

BLACKBERRY APPEARS TO BE taking tips from fellow has-been Nokia with the announcement that the 'BlackBerry' name might soon be slammed on wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

BlackBerry said that this is the next stage of its licensing strategy with TCL, which has already seen the released of three BlackBerry-branded smartphones: the DTEK50, DTEK60 and KeyOne.

A statement from the firm explains that it is now "pursuing additional endpoints which could include tablets, wearables, medical devices, appliances, point-of-sale terminals and other smartphones."

The firm has given little else away, but John Chen has said that these upcoming BlackBerry-tagged devices will feature the company's own software and will be cobranded Secure by BlackBerry.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen said: "There is an incredible opportunity for connected devices to improve lives, but to realise its full potential, privacy and security must be embedded in every end point from the start.

"For example, companies providing medical monitoring devices must protect health data on the device, guarantee it connects securely to the healthcare system, and most importantly ensure that it cannot be hacked, BlackBerry Secure helps solve this triple threat.

"We have taken a long-term and thoughtful approach to our licensing strategy, which includes an expansive view of the entire Enterprise of Things ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we will work with a wide range of manufacturers to integrate BlackBerry Secure software into both BlackBerry-branded and co-branded devices."

Chen also announced on the firm's earnings call that the BlackBerry KeyOne, unveiled at MWC in February, has been delayed and will now see a release in May rather than April.

Although the reason for the delay has not been explained, the firm said that there has been an "overwhelmingly positive" response to the KeyOne so far, adding that demand for the smartphone has exceeded its initial supply. µ