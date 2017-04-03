90 per cent of Smart TVs can be hacked remotely using bad code

NEXT TIME YOU FIND YOURSELF OFFENDED BY SOMETHING ON YOUR SMART TV, take something large and heavy and throw it straight through the screen.

It could be whatever you want, a show with Piers Morgan, Michael McIntyre, anything with Claudia Winkleman, or the whole of Channel 5. The effort involved in the hurl will be worth it, because your ruddy telly has an exploit in it that some bastard can trip at their own will without getting anywhere near your remote.

Dirty digital dealings indeed. A security firm called OneConsult is here to interrupt your smart TV viewing of Emmerdale this evening - we assume that it is on every evening - and alarm you with the news that a reasonably large collection of smart TVs can be exploited with a bit of mischief and some cheap technology.

OneConsult reckons that 90 per cent of the smart televisions are vulnerable to the remote attack because of acknowledged bugs in browsers running in the tellies. All it takes is the bad code, the whim, a transmitter and a target and you could stand outside someone's house and keep changing the channel to the adult stations, or just keep turning the sound up and down.

If you really wanted to ruin their experience you might want to lock the channel to the one that they call 5 Star because it is an aberration. The actual researcher who made the vulnerability discovery has taken it a bit more seriously.

"Once a hacker has control over the TV of an end user, he can harm the user in a variety of ways," Rafael Scheel told Arstechnica.

"Among many others, the TV could be used to attack further devices in the home network or to spy on the user with the TV's camera and microphone."

Wow. Spy on some using a microphone? That sort of stuff is child's play these days. Anyway. There is a video. It is below. It is one hour and 16 minutes long. Plus, we always knew this sort of thing was coming anyway. µ