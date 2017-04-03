Windows 7 is gaining popularity as Windows 10 flatlines

WELL, THIS WASN'T part of the plan. As we move ever closer to the Creators Update of Windows 10, the market share figures for March have come out courtesy of Net Applications' NetMarketShare service, and they tell a story that we weren't expecting.

Windows 7, the most popular operating system in the world, but superseded twice since, has taken a one per cent jump to 49.42 per cent (+1.01), putting it at its highest showing since June 2016 and quite the opposite of Microsoft's hopes of getting as many people, particularly enterprises, switched over to Windows 10.

It seems Microsoft is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn't. If it makes an operating system that no one likes, no one buys it. Windows Vista, which goes EOL on the 23 April, is now down to just 0.72 per cent (-0.06). But if they make one that's too good, then everyone works on the basis that they don't need the upgrade.

Of course, Microsoft's sneaky tricks involving EOL for chipsets as a way to get around long term support will have an influence, but to be honest, we rather hope that it's a message of why it's time to get away from Windows. Far, far away.

Meanwhile the flagship operating system, Windows 10 is up a tiny smidgen this month to 25.36 (+0.17) which will be fairly disappointing, especially as Windows 8.x has dropped to 8.23 (-0.29), suggesting that people really are fleeing elsewhere.

Windows XP has taken a hit too this month, dropping exactly the same amount as Windows 7 gained, to 7.44 (-1.01). This is a pretty big drop for Windows XP, and it has been less than a year since it dropped below 10 per cent market share. In the whole of 2016 it only lost 1.86 per cent, but in the first quarter of 2017, it has already dropped 1.72, so this really could be they year it finally goes off the cliff edge. Assuming that the various bodies clinging onto it can finally let go.

In other operating systems, macOS 12 rules the roost with 3.22 (+0.31) with macOS 11 at 1.46 (-0.09). macOS 10 is at 0.93 (-0.07) and the others stand at 0.65 (-0.08). From next month, we'll incorporate OS X 10 into the "other" category.

Finally, Linux has had a good month, standing at 0.93 (+0.09). µ