Galaxy S8's face unlock software swindled by Spanish selfie snapper

PERSISTENT PHONE RELEASER AND SOMETIMES FIRESTARTER, Samsung should print out a notice that says "it never rains but it pours", because this week someone has worked out that the fancy new Galaxy S8 has facial recognition security that can be swindled by a selfie.

The PR department at Samsung probably has 'FFS' printed out on sheets all over its office and a lot of signs about counting to 10 and taking deep breaths. They've probably just finished high-fiving over a reasonably successful cleanup operation after it released a phone that you could use to start a fire, and then recalled the lot.

Now Arstechnica has arrived with fanfare and a story about this Spanish selfie taker who found a that a photo taken on another phone could be used to fool the Galaxy S8. This plays out in a 40-minute video, but the important thing happens at the six-minute mark.

Ars took all of this to Samsung and the PR people made the sign of the cross, bowed their heads, came up with something, got it approved, and sent it out.

This is that: "The Galaxy S8 provides various levels of biometric authentication, with the highest level of authentication from the iris scanner and fingerprint reader. In addition, the Galaxy S8 provides users with multiple options to unlock their phones through both biometric security options, and convenient options such as swipe and facial recognition.

"It is important to reiterate that facial recognition, while convenient, can only be used for opening your Galaxy S8 and currently cannot be used to authenticate access to Samsung Pay or Secure Folder."

Arstechnica says that the Samsung phones suffers from an issue that was present way back in Android 4.0, six years ago, and that Google fluffed its fix for the issue in Android 4.1.

The biggest positive and the one thing that if we were Samsung's PR we would have put in capitals, is that the shitty facial recognition thing, can't be used to make financial payments. µ