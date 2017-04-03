What you missed in tech last week: AMD vs Nvidia, Google Chrome vs porn
IF YOU WERE too caught up in bloody Brexit to get your fix of tech news last week, we've got you covered.
AMD made headlines after it fired shots at rival Nvidia, having claimed that its incoming 4GB Vega-based graphics cards will match Nvidia's 11GB GTX 1080 Ti. The firm also last week slashed the price of its legacy CPUs following the launch of Ryzen, with the AMD FX-8350 seeing the biggest drop in price.
Er, porn was also a hot topic on INQ last week. Not only did Pornhub and YouPorn roll out HTTPs encryption, but Google revealed that than 100 tabs in Incognito mode, you'll be greeted with a winky (pun intended) face.
AMD claims imminent Radeon RX Vega 4GB cards will match Nvidia's 11GB GTX 1080 Ti
Oh, really?
Google has a winkle if it thinks you used your dinkle (for porn in Chrome)
Some people are seeing the new emoticon as a bit judgy
Microsoft: We do all of this for the fans
All of what?
AMD Ryzen forces price cuts to legacy FX and A10 CPUs
Could Intel be about to respond?
Facebook Messenger will soon stop working on 76 per cent of Windows Phone devices
Social network yanks support for Windows Phone 8.1
Let's Encrypt has issued 15,000 SSL certificates to PayPal phishing sites
Security experts call on firm to refuse certificates for domains containing popular brand names
PornHub and YouPorn shake hands with HTTPS encryption
Fighting against the stiff opposition
Intel punts Optane 2280 for PC motherboard performance kick
Head turned by Ryzen? Turn it back to Intel with Optane
Security firm finds 'evidence' of Russian-led Clinton hacks and 'fake news'
It's like peeling an onion, or a potato
BT slapped with record £42m fine for 'serious breach' of contract terms
Ofcom orders firm's Openreach arm must pay £300m compensation to rival firms
Android topples Windows to become world's most popular OS
It's the end of an era, but not all that surprising
Amazon bans some Kodi-like media players, will destroy all inventory
Crackdown sees streamers sent to the scrapyard
Amazon, Apple, Google and WD in multi-billion dollar battle for Toshiba's chip biz
Company hasn't had its chips yet
iPhone 8 release date, specs and price
So-called iPhone 'Edition' tipped to feature dual cameras, rear-facing Touch ID sensor