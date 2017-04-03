What you missed in tech last week: AMD vs Nvidia, Google Chrome vs porn

IF YOU WERE too caught up in bloody Brexit to get your fix of tech news last week, we've got you covered.

AMD made headlines after it fired shots at rival Nvidia, having claimed that its incoming 4GB Vega-based graphics cards will match Nvidia's 11GB GTX 1080 Ti. The firm also last week slashed the price of its legacy CPUs following the launch of Ryzen, with the AMD FX-8350 seeing the biggest drop in price.

Er, porn was also a hot topic on INQ last week. Not only did Pornhub and YouPorn roll out HTTPs encryption, but Google revealed that than 100 tabs in Incognito mode, you'll be greeted with a winky (pun intended) face.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

AMD claims imminent Radeon RX Vega 4GB cards will match Nvidia's 11GB GTX 1080 Ti

Oh, really?

Google has a winkle if it thinks you used your dinkle (for porn in Chrome)

Some people are seeing the new emoticon as a bit judgy



Microsoft: We do all of this for the fans

All of what?



AMD Ryzen forces price cuts to legacy FX and A10 CPUs

Could Intel be about to respond?

Facebook Messenger will soon stop working on 76 per cent of Windows Phone devices

Social network yanks support for Windows Phone 8.1



Let's Encrypt has issued 15,000 SSL certificates to PayPal phishing sites

Security experts call on firm to refuse certificates for domains containing popular brand names



PornHub and YouPorn shake hands with HTTPS encryption

Fighting against the stiff opposition



Intel punts Optane 2280 for PC motherboard performance kick

Head turned by Ryzen? Turn it back to Intel with Optane

Security firm finds 'evidence' of Russian-led Clinton hacks and 'fake news'

It's like peeling an onion, or a potato

BT slapped with record £42m fine for 'serious breach' of contract terms

Ofcom orders firm's Openreach arm must pay £300m compensation to rival firms