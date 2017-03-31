Brit inventor beats Elon Musk to it and builds a real-life Iron Man suit

A BRITISH INVENTOR has beaten Elon Musk to it and built a real-life Iron Man suit.

The Daedalus suit, designed by former royal marine reservist Richard Browning, looks like a comic book fans' dream, combining four miniaturised arm-mounted gas turbine engines and two hip-mounted versions to provide enough lift to enable the wearer to fly.

Daedalus, which took Browning a year to put together, also features a heads-up display in the helmet which keeps the user aware of fuel and engine performance and features built-in WiFi support to allow for the live transmission of data from the suit.

So far, Browning has only flown the suit a couple of metres above the ground, but he claims that the system will ultimately be able to fly at several hundred miles per hour and at thousands of feet.

"This is a momentous point in aviation history," said Browning. "Daedalus is simply the beginning of a core technology that has endless potential in aviation, commercial and entertainment applications.

"I have aeronautics in my blood. My grandfather instructed on WW2 Hurricanes, and the other was Chairman of Westland Helicopters. My father was an aeronautical engineer and an innovator, too."

Browning has set up a startup that goes by the name of 'Gravity' and says he will use the Iron Man suit for private flights at private events.

Elon Musk has denied that he's working an Iron Man suit himself, but he's also said that he's not an alien so we're not sure what to believe anymore.

Back in 2013, the Tesla co-founder fueled speculation with by tweeting: "We figured out how to design rocket parts just w hand movements through the air (seriously)," he said. "Now [we] need a high frame rate holograph generator."

However, he later denied that this meant he was well on his way to becoming the real-life Tony Stark, saying: "And, uhh no (zillionth person who asked), I am not going to make an IM suit, however design by hand-manipulated hologram is actually useful." µ