Google Updates: I/O, iOS and Allo

WELCOME TO this week's Google Updates. As usual, let's start with the stories you may have missed this week.

Android Wear 2.0 delayed by unspecified bug

Google praises its open-source credentials with a showcase

Chrome has a judgemental emoticon in Incognito mode

Google Home and WiFi launch in the UK

So we're slowly heading into the fallow period ahead of Google I/O, where we'll get to see all the stuff Google has planned for 2017-2018, and Android O has started being previewed with a few weeks to go before the designation of a sweet-treat name.

We're not normally fussed about iOS apps in this column but it's nice to see that Google Calendar has arrived on iPad. We're still mourning the loss of Sunrise Calendar to Microsoft, but Google Calendar has started to do something approaching a good job now, so it's worth a look.

Also of minority interest, you can now book gym classes directly from a Google Search. We're so confused as to why you'd want to that we're not even pursuing that further.

A bunch of new features have been torn down by 9to5Google that are supposed to be enhancing Allo, the messaging app no one loves. We're going to get our ducks in a row on this one. Google can have all the messaging apps it likes, but if they're not intercompatible, no one is interested. Allo can bugger off until we can have a desktop client and carry on our Hangouts conversations - and swap back.

Also new this week, we're starting to get rumblings from both inside and outside Google that co-founder Andy Rubin's "bezel-less" new phone is nearly ready. And Eric Schmidt says it runs on Android.

A new version of the Play Store is rolling out and - praise be - you can now organise your apps from A to Z! It's still not perfect, but it's a heck of a lot better and it means you can more easily ditch some of the crud you downloaded and will never use again.

And not only that - a new feature in Google Play Services now means that developers can offer paid apps for free for set periods. Expect this to mean as well as a new "Free App of the Week" section on Google Play (we've not seen it in the UK yet), the myriad of Apps that offer a free app every day will find it a lot easier to deliver. Apart from AppGratis, one of the biggest, which closed last month. µ