iPhone 8 'Edition' tipped to feature vertical dual cameras and rear-facing Touch ID sensor

The iPhone Edition will look like this, maybe

A NEW REPORT claims to have dug up some information about Apple's iPhone 8 including the fact that it will pack a quirky vertical dual camera set-up.

It's iDrop News (who?) that has the scoop, having allegedly spoken to an anonymous Foxconn employee.

The website claims to have learnt that the iPhone 8 will launch as the iPhone Edition, and will sport vertical dual cameras on both its front and back to facilitate "better depth of field when the device is used horizontally within an AR/VR headset" and Apple's rumoured 3D sensing face-scanning technology.

The so-called Foxconn staffer has also let slip that, in order to save bezel space, the iPhone's Touch ID sensor will be shifted to the rear of the device, much like it has been on the newly-unveiled Samsung Galaxy S8.

While many, admittedly mainly those with small hands, will be hoping this isn't true, this repositioned fingerprint scanner will reportedly make room for a 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display, although screen size has not yet been revealed.

The report goes on to claim that rumours of a glass panel on the rear of the handset are inaccurate and that Apple will be using metal for the backing. It also points to the iPhone Edition packing iOS 11 with 'advanced Siri functionality', Apple's as-yet-unannounced A11 SoC and baked-in wireless charging support, but we could have probably told you that.

Previous speculation had also pointed to Apple's next smartphone dumping the firm's proprietary Lighting port in favour of USB-C, but this is probably a load of crap.

The iPhone 8, or Edition, looks set to make its debut in September as Apple's first smartphone to break the $1,000 barrier, alongside the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. µ