SECURITY RESEARCHERS believe they have found a smoking gun that Russian agents had been meddling with Hillary Clinton's emails in the run-up to the US elections.

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner also believes it has evidence that 1,000 operatives in the employ of the Kremlin wrote anti-Clinton 'fake news' to derail the campaign.

These findings are not binding proof but will be submitted as part of the official investigation into the 2016 Elections.

A group of hackers working for Russian Military Intelligence sent a total of 19,315 malicious links to 6,730 people between March 2015 and May 2016 - before the election battle officially began.

The comedy aspect to all this comes with the rather slapdash methods employed by the hackers, who used bit.ly links and kept their profiles public, making the evidence pretty easy to gather.

Motherboard reports that the spear phishing email campaign, which mimicked a Google log-in screen, resulted in 470 marks giving away their passwords, though it's not thought that Clinton herself was amongst them. SecureWorks warns, though, that they only counted clicks made on the same day that the mail was sent, meaning that the actual figure could be much higher.

These hacks formed the basis of the email leaks that dogged Clinton during her campaign. Guccifer 2.0, a hacker accused of being a front for the Russian hacking community prepared a statement for the US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in which he said: "The publicly available evidence that implicates Russian intelligence agencies in the 2016 active measures campaign is extraordinarily strong.

"The DNC hack can be compared to a carefully executed physical break-in in which the intruders used uniquely identical listening devices; uniquely identical envelopes to carry the stolen files past security; and uniquely identical getaway vehicles."

Russia has consistently denied involvement in manipulating the US election but there has been a distinct stench of burning from Putin's trousers, which may or may not lead to full combustion. µ