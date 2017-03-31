PornHub and YouPorn shake hands with HTTPS encryption

GOOD NEWS for fans of pink pork pliability panoramas as two of the world's biggest porn sites have announced that they will be offering HTTPS encryption by default.

VentureBeat reports that the move is a direct response to the announcement that US ISPs will be able to sell users' browsing history without permission, which according to NordVPN, has led to an 86 per cent increase in enquiries about its services.

Last year Google's Transparency report showed that only three out of eleven porn sites in the top 100 sites list used encryption, but by next week, that number will be five.

Both Pornhub and YouPorn are owned by MindGeek. A statement from Pornhub vice president Corey Price reads: "Here at Pornhub, with more than 70 million daily visitors, we wanted to continue concerted effort to maximise the privacy of our users, ensuring that what they do on our platform remains strictly confidential,"

"With the switch to HTTPS we are able to protect their identity as well as safeguard them against exposure to malware by third parties."

Brad Burns, VP at YouPorn added: "As one of the most viewed websites in the world, it is our duty to ensure the confidentially and safety of our users,"

"The transition to HTTPS will go a long way in solidifying our users' privacy and protecting them against various types of malware. The data on our webpages will now be encrypted, making it significantly harder for third parties to penetrate."

Then we all laughed because he said "penetrate". And "solidifying".

There's a saying in the tech industry that what the porn sites do, others will surely follow. To that end, the acknowledgement from two giants of dinkle-puppetry of the need to encrypt is a message to the internet at large that HTTPS is an essential part of the future of interwebbing - both with a bulbous mouse and hand free. µ

