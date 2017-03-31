Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook following Trump and ZeniMax controversy

SPOILT BRAT AND OCULUS CO-FOUNDER Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook just three years after flogging his VR company to the social network for a cool $2bn.

It's unclear why non-Apple fan Lucky is leaving Facebook, but the company confirmed his departure in a vague statement.

"Palmer will be dearly missed," a Facebook spokesperson said. "His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."

Luckey's departure comes just months after he was criticised for covertly helping a bunch of trolls that used the internet to turn the political tide in Donald Trump's favour by posting 'shitposts' and memes that made Hillary Clinton look silly.