The Inquirer

Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook following Trump and ZeniMax controversy

Oculus co-founder leaves three years after flogging VR firm for $2bn

Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook
Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook
0 Comments

SPOILT BRAT AND OCULUS CO-FOUNDER Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook just three years after flogging his VR company to the social network for a cool $2bn

It's unclear why non-Apple fan Lucky is leaving Facebook, but the company confirmed his departure in a vague statement. 

"Palmer will be dearly missed," a Facebook spokesperson said. "His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."

Luckey's departure comes just months after he was criticised for covertly helping a bunch of trolls that used the internet to turn the political tide in Donald Trump's favour by posting 'shitposts' and memes that made Hillary Clinton look silly. 

"I've got plenty of money. Money is not my issue. I thought it sounded like a real jolly good time," Luckey said at the time.

"I came into touch with them over Facebook. It went along the lines of 'Hey, I have a bunch of money. I would love to see more of this stuff.' They wanted to build buzz and do fundraising."

SLuckey also found himself caught in in Facebook's legal tussle with ZeniMax.

In February, a US jury ordered that Facebook and the creators of Oculus Rift pay $500m to the gaming software firm, following accusations that Luckey violated an NDA agreement when building early versions of the company's Oculus Rift headset by using technology built by former a ZeniMax employee, and now CTO at Oculus, John Carmack

Luckey was ordered to pay $50 million of the award and another former Oculus executive, Brendan Iribe, $150 million. µ

INQ Latest