Google delays Android Wear 2.0 again, 'unspecified bug' to blame

GOOGLE HAS DELAYED the general rollout of Android Wear 2.0 again, this time due to an 'unspecified bug'.

Android Wear 2.0 was initially set to roll out to all in late-2016, but Google announced last September that it had "decided to continue the preview programme into early 2017".

Then, in early-February at the launch of the LG G Watch Sport and Style, Google promised that the update would be rolling out to all "in the coming weeks".

It's bad news for anyone rocking one of LG's new smartwatches, or the ridiculously expensive Tag Heuer Connected, as the firm has this week confirmed that the rollout of the update to older devices has been put on hold yet again due to a bug it discovered during final testing.

"We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to 9to5Google.

"For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

Google hasn't said exactly how long it'll take for this bug to fixed, so it's still not known when Android Wear 2.0 will arrive on older devices.

Once it does, 19 devices will be supported, including the Asus ZenWatch 3, Huawei Watch, LG Watch Urbane and the Moto 360 2nd Gen.

The Android Wear update is the first to come with access to Google Play, which means that users will be able to browse, search and download apps, including paid titles and beta tests, directly to a smartwatch instead of queuing them up on a phone.

This also means that iPhone users will be able to install Android apps directly on the smartwatches without requiring an Android phone.

Android Wear 2.0 also brings with it Google Assistant support, teeny-tiny fiddly onscreen keyboard, Smart Reply support, a full Material Design overhaul to Google's smartwatch platform and improved fitness-tracking sensors. µ