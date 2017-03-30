There's a Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition, for some reason

FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, Microsoft is offering its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 to confused punters in the US.

The Verge reports that over at Microsoft's online store, "fans" of the company can pick up a Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition that comes with the firm's Office, OneDrive and Cortana apps pre-loaded.

We couldn't find the Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition on the company's website at the time of writing, but don't worry Kevin, we can't imagine that is has sold out.

Microsoft confirmed the bizarre decision in a statement, saying: "A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to WiFi.

"This customisation ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more."

We've contacted Microsoft to see if the "special" edition handset will be coming to the UK but we can't imagine it will, as the Samsung Galaxy S8 handset that we got our mitts on had a suite of Microsoft apps pre-loaded.

The Verge notes that it's like the firms' app bundling agreement likely has expired in the US.

The Galaxy S8 was officially introduced on Wednesday, and besides the fact that there's a bloody Microsoft edition, it had few surprises in store.

It packs a 5.8in QHD+ curved 'Infinity' display, or 6.2in on the Galaxy S8+, and Samsung is touting its latest flagship as the first smartphone to pack a 10nm processor. You'll also find Samsung's Bixby AI assistant pre-loaded (although not in the UK), a pressure-sensitive home button baked into the display, a 12MP DualPixel rear-facing camera and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Galaxy S8 is available to pre-order now priced at £689, while the bigger S8+ will set you back £779. µ