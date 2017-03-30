Virgin Media staffers face the axe for 'exaggerating' broadband rollout figures

VIRGIN MEDIA has been forced to suspend four staffers after it was revealed that the firm may have exaggerated the progress of its ultra-fast 'Project Lightning' broadband roll-out.

Virgin Media's parent company Liberty Global this week said that it has launched an investigation after it discovered that Virgin Media's claims that it had kitted out 465,000 new premises in the UK and Ireland with ultra-fast broadband had been overstated, with the actual number coming in at 314,000.

"In the Q4 2016 LG Release, we reported that our European operations added 1.4 million premises to our networks during the 2016 calendar year, including 465,000 premises added by Virgin Media," Liberty Global said in a regulatory filing.

The firm added that, under Virgin's own reporting standards, the figures included premises where installation work was "essentially complete" but not actually finished.

"In late February 2017, the Company discovered that the construction work necessary to connect a substantial number of the Inactive Premises had not progressed as originally understood," it continued.

"The Company then initiated a review of the records underlying the construction status of the Inactive Premises and the circumstances that led to the overstatement of their construction progress."

Four Virgin Media employees have been suspended in connection with Liberty's investigation and could face disciplinary action "including dismissal".

However, the firm said it has now taken steps to speed up Project Lightning, including appointing a new managing director, Robert Evans, to head up the initiative. Liberty also said that Virgin Media would no longer include uncompleted connections in its figures, naturally. µ