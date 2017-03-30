That Nintendo Switch emulator that you were thinking of downloading is fake malware crap

HEY NINTENDO FANS and potential magic bean investors, those Nintendo Switch emulators that the internet is offering you are fakes and you really ought to know that already.

In case you do not, say hello to some Norton researchers who have gone to the trouble of making a public service announcement about the threat.

"Over the last few weeks, scammers have been trying to dupe users into believing that a software emulator exists for the Nintendo Switch, the company's newest console that was released on March 3, 2017," explain the emergency response team of Norton staffers.

"A search for 'Nintendo Switch Emulator' on YouTube yields a variety of results, racking up tens of thousands of views (the most having over 76,000), while others have several hundred views. The content of the videos vary significantly. Some videos contain a step-by-step process showing how to visit a website, download a file, and play Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on a PC."

Oh crivens, well that all sounds very convincing, but these offers just don't look right to Norton. Some of the videos don't even refer to the Switch emulator, which suggests that they are generic scam things that are being reused. Let's be honest here, though, if you download something from somewhere that doesn't even mention Nintendo Switch in the belief that it is a Nintendo Switch emulator then you really need to rethink your use of the internet.

If you get this far into the experience then you would be presented with a form, which you'll have to fill out in order to download the fake emulator malware crap. In some cases, the form will not be a feature and people will instead just be shoved in the direction of a download. Norton says that whatever the route, the destination is the same and that is Profitland for bastards.

"Whether it's survey scams or potentially unwanted applications, the YouTube videos and websites are likely driven by affiliate programs. The affiliate would be responsible for delivering a user to the website to fill out a survey, complete an offer, or download a file," it explained.

"For each successful conversion (a completed survey, offer, or download) the affiliate would collect a commission from the advertising network. In this case, it is unclear how much each affiliate is making for each conversion."

Anyway, let's have a quick recap. There are no Nintendo Switch emulators out there, and you shouldn't download stuff from shonky places unless you like drama or are just dumb. A quick positive presents itself, though. Norton says that there is a Wii U emulator, and that this is called Cemu.

The firm has some other advice for wannabe emulator players, though they may not like it.

"If you're looking to play emulated games on your personal computer, be wary of websites that ask you to fill out a survey to unlock content—that's a big red flag that you're being scammed. Do some additional research before you download and install any application on your computer," it says.

"And if you really want to play games for the Nintendo Switch, consider buying one instead"

F**k it, why not buy three? µ