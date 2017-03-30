Google bigs up its open source credentials with dedicated project showcase website

GOOGLE, which has long been an advocate of open source technologies, has launched a new website to showcase its related projects and processes

The website, https://opensource.google.com/ aims to "help create better technology by promoting open source". It bundles together all of the company's related initiatives, including Android, Chromium and Go, and provides information on how it develops and maintains them.

While most of the initiatives were already live on GitHub, some were maintained on Google's servers. Google Open Source provides a simple place to browse all the projects available under the Creative Commons license.

Will Norris, software engineer at Google's Open Source Programs Office, said: "This new site showcases the breadth and depth of our love for open source. It will contain the expected things: our programs, organisations we support, and a comprehensive list of open source projects we've released. But it also contains something unexpected: a look under the hood at how we 'do' open source."

Over 2,000 projects can be explored on the website, but Google notes that it isn't quite finished yet and that it will be expanding the list overtime.

As well as Android, Chromium and Go, Google's own programming launguage, Google Open Source also includes access to the Kubernetes container management system, the TensorFlow deep learning framework and its AI-fuelled music and art generation system Magenta.

Norris adds: "Our policies and procedures are informed by many years of experience and lessons we've learned along the way. We know that our particular approach to open source might not be right for everyone—there's more than one way to do open source - and so these docs should not be read as a 'how-to' guide."

"Similar to how it can be valuable to read another engineer's source code to see how they solved a problem, we hope that others find value in seeing how we approach and think about open source at Google."

This isn't all Google is doing to better promote open source, and it's keen to remind everybody that it also hosts initiatives such as Google Summer of Code and Google Code-in to help developers get acquainted with open ource technologies.

It also sponsors other free-to-use projects and communities via third-party organisations like Software Freedom Conservancy and the Apache Software Foundation. µ