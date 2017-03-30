Google has a winkle if it thinks you used your dinkle (for porn in Chrome)

GOOGLE HAS come up with a way of making you feel the Little Death with more of a shudder.

Chrome Incognito mode, long time bastion of the "secret present shopping" brigade (if that present is a clammy, stiff odd sock) now has a slightly judgemental new message for users.

If you open more than 100 tabs in Incognito mode, you'll be greeted with a winky (pun intended) face - or for iOS users, who apparently don't get subtlety, a smiley face.

It's not entirely clear who found it, what the motivation behind it is, nor how long it took after opening 100 tabs of dinkle pics, for the person to be able to type again.

Incognito Mode is Google's version of a common trope in browsers - a mode which allows users to browse without their history or cached images being recorded locally.

However, it's important to remember, it doesn't protect you from your ISP or intelligence from seeing what depraved thanks you've tanked in your wank bank to spank your plank with, you skank.

The only way you can do that is with a good VPN, and given that this week in the US, it was confirmed that ISPs will be allowed to sell your web history for commercial gain, then you might want to think twice before you let seed your screen with depravity.

Google is well known for its Easter Eggs, and with April Fools' Day on Saturday, we're looking forward to seeing what they come up with this year.

As for the judgemental smiley, it could be a way of covering the fact there's no room in hole in the box for a third digit (a problem with all faced) so they thought it was best to put a face against it instead.

At present, there's no evidence that it will do anything similar on the desktop version, and we don't have the upper body strength to find out, just now. µ