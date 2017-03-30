Privacy activist starts crowdfunding campaign to buy web-browsing histories of US politicians

A PRIVACY ACTIVIST has started a GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign to purchase the web-browsing histories of the politicians who voted in favour of an anti-privacy law, enabling internet service providers (ISPs) to sell subscribers' web-browsing data to the highest bidder.

The campaigner, Adam McElhaney, is also asking contributors to vote for whose web-browsing histories they should buy, and expose, first:

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Mitch McConnell; Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader; Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House; and, Marsha Blackburn, House Member representing Tennessee's 7th congressional district.

McElhaney claims that the legislators were lobbied by telecoms companies and ISPs to pass the law so that they could make money selling the data. He claims campaign contributions to these legislators effectively bought their compliance, and now he wants to turn the tables on them.

Starting with a modest goal of just $10,000, the campaign had already raised almost $150,000 - with McElhaney responding by raising the target to $1m, presumably to ensure that the campaigners aren't outbid by the Russia's FSB.

"Thanks to the Senate for passing S.J.Res 34, now your Internet history can be bought," writes McElhaney.

"I plan on purchasing the Internet histories of all legislators, congressmen, executives, and their families and make them easily searchable at Searchinternethistory.com.

"Everything from their medical, pornographic, to their financial and infidelity. Anything they have looked at, searched for, or visited on the Internet will now be available for everyone to comb through.

"Since we didn't get an opportunity to vote on whether our private and personal browsing history should be bought and sold, I wanted to show our legislators what a democracy is like. So, I'm giving you the opportunity to vote on whose history gets bought first." µ