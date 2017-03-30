Windows 10 Creators Update street parties scheduled for 11 April

Window 10 Creators Update will offer 'Game Mode', which is nice, and 'screen time limits', which isn't

MICROSOFT'S MUCH-HYPED Creators Update to Windows 10 is to begin rolling out to lucky users from 11 April.

Also known by the snappy title of "Windows 10 version 1703", Microsoft general manager of OEM marketing Peter Han suggested that, the Creators Update will "bring exciting new features and security enhancements".

His colleague Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Microsoft's Windows and Devices Group, meanwhile, was keen to assert that Microsoft couldn't take users privacy more seriously, regardless of any evidence to the contrary.

We're not so sure, however, and would suggest the Update is a lot more modest than Microsoft's hype suggests.

That hasn't stopped Microsoft, though. The Creators Update, asserted Mehdi: "makes it easier than ever to manage your privacy with Windows 10 and other Microsoft services with a new set up experience that lets you choose the settings" that are right for Microsoft you.

He continued: "A new Microsoft privacy dashboard lets you see and manage your activity data across multiple Microsoft services".

Indeed, the most substantive parts of the Update for common-or-garden users, perhaps, are the new features in Windows Defender Security Center, which Mehdi claims will give users more control over all their security options alongside a ‘Device Health Advisor'.

This ‘Advisor, he added: "gives you information on the vital signs of your device, and new settings give you more control over app installation".

The Creators Update features more built-in support for virtual reality headsets with Windows Holographic APIs. It also features a new Paint 3D app and an associated Remix3D.com community where models can be shown off and shared.

Much of that, though, has already been shown off, as has ‘Game Mode'.

This is part of Microsoft's gathering assault on Steam's dominance of the PC gaming environment. It promises to dedicate more system resources to PC games in Windows 10 so that they run even better. "Once you've enabled Game Mode, you can apply it to any game," said Mehdi. There's a corresponding update to the Xbox One console as well, he added.

Yusuf was also keen to show off a bunch of relatively trivial tweaks, including ‘night light', which reduces the level of blue light emitted by the operating system. If you're working into the early hours on the finest Paint 3D image the world has ever seen, this will (apparently) help you sleep better when you finally give up and turn your machine off.

‘Mini view' enables windows to be always-on-top so you can watch Game of Thrones while pretending work.

And ‘Screen time limits', meanwhile, will enable control-freak parents to limit the time their demon spawn delightful children can spend playing games across both their PC and console. This assumes, of course, that the parents are smarter than the kids, and that the kids weren't smart enough to insist on a Nintendo or PS4 for Christmas instead of a Microsoft Xbox.

"With screen time limits, parents can set a daily time allowance for each child and your Xbox One or Windows 10 PC will automatically sign them out when time is up. For Windows 10, you can even get a report telling you what your child played each week," frothed Yusuf.

Alternatively, you can use it as conclusive evidence that your partner really does love their Xbox more than you.

