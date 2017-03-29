Donald Trump is tweeting from an iPhone, despite all his boycott bullsh*t

JEEBUS CHRISTS, Donald Trump, the US president of sorts, has backtracked wildly on his plans to not use Apple products and has been tweeting from an iPhone.

Trump has a lot on his mind, not least of all that Heath Robinson style haircut, so we might excuse him for forgetting all the fuss he made about Apple when it wouldn't unlock an iPhone. We won't, though, as he is the president of the US and should be more on top of things.

Trump threw all of his hair products out of his gilded pram when he was not the president but when he was deciding on technology company policy as an ALL CAPS using observer.

"I use both iPhone & Samsung. If Apple doesn't give info to authorities on the terrorists I'll only be using Samsung until they give info," he said, while he could still manage pressing a shift button in the early part of last year in the midst of the Apple San Bernardino controversies.

Later he went on television to hop up and down and froth over the audacity of Apple. "Who do [Apple] think they are? They have to open it up. I agree 100 percent with the courts. I think security, overall, we have to open it up and we have to use our heads. We have to use common sense," he raged.

Time changes all things, though, - except in some rare cases, haircuts - and Trump has had a change of heart and hardware and has dropped an Android phone, presumably a Samsung one, in favour of an iPhone. The iPhone, according to Mashable, is the phone that he uses to communicate with the US masses at least on Twitter.

Mashable has not just made this up, though that kind of thing is tempting at times, and it is hanging this on a Tweet from Dan Scavino, Jr., director of Social Media and Senior Advisor to the president, who ought to know.

Scavino the younger posted that Trump is iPhone Tweeting on Twitter, naturally, explaining that this has been going on since mid-March. "@realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter," he said. "Yes, it is #POTUS45 reading & tweeting!".

Well, that explains a hell of a lot about the content of the tweets, but does nothing to explain the change of cold, dark heart about Apple hardware. µ