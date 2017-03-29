Russian dude pleads guilty for role in Operation Windigo/Ebury botnet conspiracy

A RUSSIAN CHAP HAS PLAYED COURT ROULETTE BY pleading guilty to computer fraud and abuse in a US court.

Maxim Senakh, 41, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, is the man in the dock, and he is accused of conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and to commit wire fraud. He has pleaded guilty so a verdict in the court's favour looks likely.

"According to admissions made in connection with the plea agreement, the malware, which is known as Ebury, harvested log-on credentials from infected computer servers, allowing Senakh and his co-conspirators to create and operate a botnet comprising tens of thousands of infected servers throughout the world, including thousands in the United States," says the US Department of Justice.

"Senakh and his co-conspirators used the Ebury botnet to generate and redirect internet traffic in furtherance of various click-fraud and spam e-mail schemes, which fraudulently generated millions of dollars in revenue.

"As part of the plea, Senakh admitted that he supported the criminal enterprise by creating accounts with domain registrars which helped build the Ebury botnet infrastructure and personally profited from traffic generated by the Ebury botnet."

A collection of parties contributed to the capture of Senakh and the include the Finnish government and the security company that we have come to know and love called ESET.

ESET says that the Ebury problem is associated with the Operation Windigo that it blew the whistle on last year. It says that the Linux Ebury issue is an OpenSSH backdoor that is used to keep control of the servers and steal credentials.

ESET, which published its investigation into Windigo three years ago, said that it has been a problem since 2011.

"ESET researchers helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation lead the investigation by providing technical expertise in identifying affiliate networks used by the Ebury gang, sharing sinkhole data to identify victims and produced a thorough technical report of the groups' activity. Senakh was indicted on 13 January 2016 following his arrest and extradition from Finland," it said.

"As analysed by ESET in the Operation Windigo report, cybercriminals behind this operation were able to infect and exploit over 25-thousand Linux servers globally in order to generate more than 35 million of spam messages daily in order to gather millions of dollars in fraudulent payments." µ